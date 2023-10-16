1 killed, kids hurt in crash in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that one person was killed and several children were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Around 1:10 p.m. Monday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office - along with GT Metro Fire, Blair Township Fire and East Bay Ambulance - responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Garfield Road and Potter Road.

Deputies said the initial investigation found a northbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City man was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 35-year-old female who had two children in the vehicle. Their ages are 10 and 6, deputies said.

Advertisement

The occupants of the eastbound vehicle were taken to Munson for injuries. The 46-year-old Traverse City man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The crash is under investigation, and Michigan State Police are assisting.



