GAME OF THE WEEK: Evart squeaks out conference win over Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE— Evart improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Highland Conference with Friday’s 23-22 win over Houghton Lake.

Evart led 14-8 at the half. But the Houghton Lake Bobcats would find themselves up with under 10 minutes to play in the game, 22-14.

Evart junior Logan Witbeck found the endzone with under seven minutes to play to cut the score to 22-20 Houghton Lake.

With 1:16 on the game clock, Wildcat junior Dryson Derscheid would make the field goal to make the score 23-22 Evart.

Watch above: highlights and post-game interview with Evart juniors Lucas Johnson and Jaxon Craven

The Wildcats will host the 2-5 Harrison Hornets in their final regular season game next Friday in a non-conference matchup.

Friday’s contest between Evart and Houghton Lake was both team’s final conference game of the season. Evart wrapping up the regular season with a 6-1 conference record and Houghton Lake 3-4.



