Dog attacks owner after consuming THC, Otsego Co. Animal Control says

OTSEGO COUNTY — Following a dog attack last week by a family pet, animal control in Otsego County is reminding people to keep certain chemicals away from their pets.

The warning comes after they say a woman was “viciously” attacked by her family dog after feeding it a THC gummy.

The director of Otsego County Animal Control, Melissa FitzGerald, said the dog was not an aggressive breed and was with the family for four years.

Advertisement

FitzGerald admitted that while many people know not to give their pets things like chocolate, not a lot of people know about the dangers and possible side effects of giving your pet THC.

“This dog became very aggressive, and it was a bad scene,” FitzGerald said.

The College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University says the psychoactive compound that gets people high, THC, is actually toxic for pets like dogs, cats and horses.

While CBD is safe for dogs, THC can be deadly and can have a wide range of effects from inactivity and incoordination to restlessness and aggression. Otsego County Animal Control is telling people to keep their marijuana out of reach from pets and look out for the side effects.

Advertisement

“It depends on the composition of the dog or cat on how it’s going to affect them. But the biggest thing is to be aware and to know what to look for,” FitzGerald said.

FitzGerald said she’s working with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the state vet to get a warning placed on THC products.

If your pet does consume THC, contact your vet immediately.