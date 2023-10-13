Try to ace our weekly 9&10 News Quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

RELATED: Top News: State Christmas tree is from Onaway, and it was donated in memory of owner’s wife - and more

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

