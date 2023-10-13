Traverse City woman arrested on charges of stealing credit card info at doctor’s office

Katherine McEachran

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Michigan State Police on Friday said that a Traverse City woman has been arrested on fraud charges.

On Aug. 24, 2023, a detective from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post investigated a credit card fraud complaint at a physician’s office in Traverse City. The victims reported numerous fraudulent transactions on their personal and company credit cards.

The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Katherine McEachran was an employee at the physician’s office, and she obtained their credit card information while the doctors were seeing patients, troopers said.

McEachran was interviewed about the fraudulent transactions, which totaling approximately $13,000. She then turned herself in on Oct. 10, troopers said.

McEachran was video arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on Oct. 10 on four counts of illegal use of financial transaction device without consent.



