Newaygo Co. deputies looking for help finding car that hit a pedestrian

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they need the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run,

Deputies said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Oct. 11 around 1 a.m.

Through the investigation, deputies believe the suspect vehicle is a 2010 or newer Infinity QX56 or QX80. It is unknown what color the vehicle is, but it will have front center damage to the grill area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Bailey at 231-689-7011, Silent Observer at 231-652-1121 or message them on Facebook.



