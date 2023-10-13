Michigan-Michigan State tailgate, Halloween festivities planned for downtown Traverse City

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is making the most of its acquisition of Rotary Square with events and festivities this fall.

In 2022, the DDA held its first featured event in Rotary Square, a tailgate to celebrate the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game that drew hundreds of fans to the location. The popular tailgate returns Oct. 21 , and is planned to be bigger and better than last year’s debut.

With more food trucks, games and giveaways, fans are invited to enjoy the reconfigured space that has been called T.C.’s “living room” of downtown: comfortably situated on the corner of Union and State Streets.

“It’s a great public space that connects the Old Town District to Front Street and State Street,” said Abby Taylor, the Downtown Experience Coordinator for the DDA.

Recently upgraded ticketing technology in the two parking structures within walking distance of downtown shops and streets also make it easier than ever to attend these downtown events.

Go Blue or Wear Green at the Fall Football Tailgate

Taylor said that the DDA eagerly awaits the arrival of the gigantic digital television from local display and signage firm Britten to show the football game. The TV is the size of a shipping container so there isn’t a bad seat in Rotary Square to view the game.

Fans are invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the game. The square is large enough to walk around to the food trucks and access lawn games.

A new slate of local food trucks and restaurants has signed on to supply food for game fans, with Ludovikos bringing tacos, Chubby Unicorn serving up paninis, Good Bowl bringing casual Vietnamese and Millie and Pepper serving crepes/ All have promised kid-portioned fare, said Taylor, and Audacia Elixirs will mix up non-alcoholic spirits. Adults seeking beer and seltzer options can find choices from FreshCoast Beer Works.

“No matter the score, it’s still a crazy fun day,” Taylor said. “Hopefully the weather is the same as last year because we want to be outside in the fall as much as possible.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan will provide festive face painting while recruiting volunteers to join the nonprofit for holiday activities. The local alumni associations for both schools have signed on to provide giveaways, fire pits, cornhole equipment and other tailgate games.

Dress Up for the Annual Halloween Walk

Halloween Downtown Traverse City Halloween on October 29, 2022

Last year, the businesses on Front and State streets passed out more than 2,000 pieces of candy to Halloween revelers dressed in costume for the Halloween Walk.

The DDA invites kids and parents to return for the event on Saturday, Oct. 28 , and visit businesses on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Front Street as well as the 200 block of State Street.

“The downtown businesses love it,” Taylor said. “It’s really trick-or-treating for the whole family, and people really get into it.”

The Downtown Development Authority will also be on hand to provide Halloween bags for treat collection.