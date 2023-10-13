Man arrested for pointing gun during road-rage incident, Michigan State Police say

Timothy Shock

OTSEGO COUNTY — On the morning of June 19, 2023, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post investigated a road rage incident involving a firearm.

The complainant stated he was traveling on M-32 in Elmira Township when he attempted to pass a slower-moving minivan utilizing the left lane in the passing zone. The minivan also transitioned to the left lane in what the complainant believed to be an attempt to block him from passing. When the complainant passed the minivan, they flipped off the other driver.

The minivan accelerated and the driver pointed a pistol at the complainant as he passed, according to troopers.

Through the trooper’s investigation, they were able to identify the driver of the minivan as 23-year-old Timothy Shock from Clinton Township. Shock matched the description given by the complainant, troopers said.

Additionally, at the time of his arrest, troopers said they located a pair of aviator sunglasses that were described by the complainant during the initial report of the incident.

Troopers were assisted by the MSP Technical Support Unit and the Second District Fugitive Team in locating Shock.

Shock was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on Oct. 12 for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and one count of reckless driving.



