Haley’s Hot Takes: Jada Pinkett Smith, Beyoncé , and More!

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing some hot gossip before the release of her memoir “Worthy”. In an interview with NBC Jada shares that her and her actor husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016. This news comes as a shock to many since they have still acted like a couple. I wonder what else she might spill in her book!

Pete Davidson is looking a new relationship. But not for him! On the “Tonight Show”, Davidson shared that he is looking for a man for his mother! I bet he will bring it up again this weekend when he hosts the 49th season premier of “Saturday Night Live”.

Taylor Swift premiered her “Eras Tour” Movie a day earlier then expected! Fans were able to go on Thursday due to high demand!

Many fans went to Los Angeles to see Taylor Swift walk the red carpet for the premiere. There was even a surprise guest! Beyoncé showed up to watch the movie and to support Swift. Beyoncé is releasing her own movie in December and I think Taylor will go to that.

The new trailer for “The Color Purple” Has come out. The remake comes over 30 years since the first one that starred Oprah Winfrey came out. Winfrey is a producer of the new one along side with Steven Spielberg.

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!