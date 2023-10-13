Driving around a school bus could net you a ticket - and more importantly, you could endanger a child

National School Bus Safety Week is next week, and officials are reminding drivers that it’s a law to stop for school buses when their red lights are activated.

Locally, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they have taken more than a dozen complaints regarding vehicles running school bus lights since school started this fall. State law requires vehicles to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus when their red lights are activated.

Many school buses in Michigan are now equipped with cameras and can capture these violations. Based off camera footage, a civil infraction can be written, and it is accompanied by 3 points to your driving record and a fine between $100 and $500, the sheriff’s office said.

More importantly than the threat of a fine is the reason for the bus lights and signs: safety.

“This law is designed to protect our children,” the sheriff’s office said.

For more information on bus safety, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s webpage on the topic at https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/school-bus-safety.



