DNR releases 2023 Michigan deer hunting season preview

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an outlook of what to expect while deer hunting in each region of Michigan, along with regulations to keep an eye on while you are hunting in each region.

Upper Peninsula

The DNR said that while the winter was severe in this region, there was no major die-offs of the deer population during the winter. They say that deer numbers do remain low in many locations, especially along the Lake Superior shoreline and western counties though, and even some locations in the eastern U.P.

Southern portions of the U.P. including Menominee, Delta and Dickinson Counties seem to have consistent deer numbers, and the DNR expects another good year of hunting for those parts. But, the DNR said that there are places in the U.P. where deer populations remain low and hunting efforts in those areas will remain “extremely challenging.”

The DNR said that the Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone was lifted after testing nearly 2,100 deer since 2018 and not finding another CWD-positive animal. Since the zone has been lifted, hunters who were in this previously defined zone can now resume baiting.

Also returning is the “hunter’s choice” deer regulations. The DNR says that this regulation allows any legal buck (one with one antler three inches or longer) to be harvested on a single deer license, but any hunter purchasing a combo deer license must hunt under an antler point restriction using the regular tag to kill a buck with at least three points per side and the restricted tag to kill a buck with at least four points per side.

To learn more about what deer you can harvest in your area using each deer tag, click here.

Northern Lower Peninsula

According to the DNR, the deer herd did not appear to have any negative impacts due to a more mild winter across much of the northern Lower Peninsula region.

The DNR said that deer numbers can vary based on where you are in the region, but they think that the numbers are plentiful in many of the locations. With time in the field, the DNR says that most hunters should have the opportunity to be successful in their hunts this year.

There has been no regulatory changes for the northern Lower Peninsula this year, but the DNR said that CWD testing will be focused on the northwestern Lower Peninsula for 2023. These counties include Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Hillsdale, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford.

The DNR says that there will be drop boxes, staffed submission sites and partner processors and taxidermists to assist with collection efforts in these counties.

Southern Lower Peninsula

The DNR says that much like in the northern Lower Peninsula, the mild winter did not negatively affect deer in this region. The DNR said that the southern Lower Peninsula’s deer herd is one that rarely experiences any deaths in the winter due to the abundance of summer food and relatively mild winters.

The DNR says that because of the drought-like conditions throughout much of May and June, and the slow growing at the start of planting season there may be a later crop harvest which could reduce hunter success due to the availability of more standing cover for deer.

There has been one change that many in the southern Lower Peninsula will notice and that is the return of antler point restrictions on the second tag of the deer combo license, according to the DNR. The four-point restriction has been placed back on the second tag in 19 counties: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Lenawee, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa and Shiawassee County.

To learn more about which deer you can harvest in your area using each deer tag, click here.

Due to Chronic Wasting Disease still being present in parts of the Lower Peninsula, especially in Gratiot, Isabella, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm Counties and also being previously identified in Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham and Midland Counties, the DNR has made self-service CWD testing kits available. You can find out more about these by clicking here.

To learn more about deer and deer hunting in Michigan overall, click here.