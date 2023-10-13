Crafting with the Katies: Testing out the viral TikTok candle painting method!

This week, the Katies wanted to try a viral craft they’ve seen on TikTok – candle painting! You can get the supplies for the whole craft for under $10. It takes a lot of patience, but the end product is worth it!

What you’ll need for this craft:

White pillar candle

Variety of colored candles

Paint brushes

Lighter

Paper towel

To make your own painted candle, follow these steps:

Step one: Light your colored candles. Use colors you’d like for your design.

Step two: Once you have a design in mind, and there’s enough pooling of wax from your colored candles, take your paint brush and dip it in the wax.

Note: Darker colors show up better on your candle than lighter colors. It may take a few layers of wax for your lighter colors to show.

Step three: Continue building up your wax on your candle with your design. We recommend having one paint brush per color. Use your paper towel to wipe off any wax that may build up on your brush.

Once you’ve finished your design, you’re all done! This is a fun craft you can do by yourself, or with friends.

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies do, email them at katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com and katywashburn@910mediagroup.com.