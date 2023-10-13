About 240,000 Michigan households that got Home Heating Credit are getting a new one-time payment

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that nearly 240,000 Michigan households that received Home Heating Credits for the 2022 tax year are receiving an additional one-time payment this month.

“The Home Heating Credit helps keep families warm by covering select heating costs,” Whitmer said. “As we enter the colder months of fall, these extra dollars will help families pay their bills so they can focus on other important expenses.”

The additional payment is the result of $13 million in remaining fiscal year 2022-2023 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) block grant dollars allocated to the Home Heating Credit program. The recipients of the additional credit are households that filed a 2022 MI-1040CR-7 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

Advertisement

Eligible households with seniors, disabled individuals or children under 5 years old, among others, are receiving a $54 payment.

The Michigan Department of Treasury will mail checks to all households that are eligible for the supplemental Home Heating Credit. Recipients are expected to apply the LIHEAP payment to their household heating costs.

“All supplemental payments are being sent through the U.S. Postal Service,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you have already filed and received a Home Heating Credit payment this year, no further action is required. A payment should be headed to your mailbox soon.”

Anyone with questions about their Home Heating Credit can contact Treasury at: Michigan Department of Treasury, Customer Contact Section, P.O. Box 30058, Lansing, MI 48909, or call 517-636-4486.



