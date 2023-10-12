Top News: State Christmas tree is from Onaway, and it was donated in memory of spruce owner’s wife - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. Northern Michigan spruce named Michigan’s official 2023 Christmas tree

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget on Wednesday announced it has selected the official 2023 state Christmas tree: a 60-foot spruce from Onaway. Onaway resident Vic Ruppert (and his family) donated the tree in honor of his late wife, Shirley Ruppert. The spruce will arrive in downtown Lansing to grace the Capitol lawn for the holiday season on Saturday, Oct. 28.

2. Gus Macker will continue in Ludington in 2024

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place in Ludington next year, officials said Wednesday, ending speculation that the tournament could move. Tournament officials said the 32nd Ludington Gus Macker will take place on June 15 and 16, 2024. This will be the 50th edition of the Gus Macker. Officials said registration will begin soon and to keep an eye on their Facebook page for announcements on when that will take place.

3. 2 dead after car loses control and crashes into auto shop in Clare

Two people are dead after a car driving at high speeds crashed into a Clare auto shop. On Oct. 10, around 7 p.m., police said that the driver of a gray Chevrolet Impala was traveling well above the speed limit when they lost control at the intersection of 5th Street and Maple Street and hit Clare Auto Service, killing the two people inside the car. They said that before hitting the auto shop, the car hit a telephone pole, knocking out power in the area. “It had just happened. People were running up calling 911. As soon as I realized what was going on I grabbed a fire extinguisher and started putting the fire out. Kept the bystanders back from the buildings so we didn’t have any secondary issues with the scene,” said Claire Kaisler, a Clare firefighter.

4. Despite residents’ concerns, trustees approve tire and tow company for Blair Township

After hearing concerns from the public for more than half an hour, Blair Township trustees approved a special use permit for a new tire and tow company at the corner of Vance Road and M-37. People at Tuesday night’s public hearing raised a number of concerns, including about the increase in traffic and noise. “We don’t want this - it’s just going to be horrible, it’s going to stink, [be] noisy,” Dave Smith, a resident on Vance Road, told trustees.

5. Cherry Bay Orchards has unexpected back-to-back bumper crop, last seen in 2012

The unexpected abundance of having back-to-back bumper crop seasons is something Cherry Bay Orchards hasn’t seen since 2012. “Usually, you have kind of a bigger influx from year to year where you’ll have a really high year and then the next year the tree won’t put on quite as heavy of a crop because they’ve used a lot of resources during that crop,” says Manager Emma Grant of Cherry Bay Orchards in Suttons Bay.

6. SUV crashes into ramp while boarding the Sugar Island ferry; service interrupted for about 2 hours

A ferry that serves Sugar Island in Chippewa County was shut down Tuesday morning after an SUV accident, officials said. Fire officials said that around 10:45 a.m., the driver of a silver SUV - which was one of the first vehicles on the Sugar Islander 2 ferry - hit the ramp hard enough to deploy airbags in the vehicle. Two people were in the SUV, and one was taken to the hospital for observation, officials said.

7. Whitmer signs bills that address teacher shortage, create new HOV lanes on highways

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed bipartisan legislation to allow retired teachers and public school employees to return to work while continuing to receive the retirement benefits that they earned, helping fill the teacher shortage in Michigan. “Michigan teachers and public school employees step up every day to help students succeed in communities across Michigan,” said Whitmer. “I am proud to sign legislation making it easier for retired teachers and public school employees to get back in the classroom and continue making a difference for our kids while earning the pensions they deserve.” House Bill 4752, sponsored by state Rep. Matthew Koleszar, helps public school retirees return to work while continuing to receive retirement and health care.

8. Five members of the Green Charter Township Board challenged in recall election

Voters in Mecosta County’s Green Charter township have a big decision to be made for this upcoming election about whether to recall members of the township board. All the members of Green Charter Township had enough signatures to be recalled over their support of Gotion but only five names will be on the ballot. The township supervisor Jim Chapman said two board members have resigned because of the stress the contentious board meetings have caused over environmental questions and concerns of ties to the CCP.

9. Local community reacts to ongoing conflict in Israel, perspectives from residents in the heart of the storm

Violence has erupted once again in the region of Israel, with the unprecedented attack by Hamas intensifying tensions in the region. With tensions between Israeli forces and Hamas intensify life in Israel is drastically different, and life as they know it changed forever. People are living in fear, wondering where their loved ones are. “No stores are open, schools are closed, and universities are closed. Nobody is driving. Nobody is on the street,” says Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg.

10. Officials arrest 2 for alleged crime spree across Wexford, Missaukee counties

Michigan State Police said Monday that two people have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts in Wexford and Missaukee counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, along with deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, recently responded to numerous complaints of larceny and breaking and entering in Wexford and Missaukee Counties. A joint investigation between the MSP and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office resulted in two suspects being arrested, officials said. During the course of the investigation, numerous items were recovered that are believed to be stolen.



