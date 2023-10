CNN and HGTV this week released their list of best hiking cities in the U.S., and Northern Michigan - specifically Marquette - made the list.

The list cited Marquette for the plethora of nearby outdoors spots, as well as for the North Country Trail. The excerpt read:

Advertisement

The majority of the cities on CNN’s list were in the West (think Colorado, California and Oregon), but a handful of Eastern cities made the list. For the Midwest, only Marquette and Milwaukee made the list.