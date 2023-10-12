Mancelona veteran receives new roof thanks to local roofing company, national program

ANTRIM COUNTY — A local veteran is getting a new roof thanks to a local roofing company and national program.

Jonathan Smith is a U.S. Army National Guard veteran living in Mancelona and was one of the nominees selected by Story Roofing as part of Owens Corning’s National Roofing Deployment Program. The program started in 2016 and has donated new roofs to over 475 military members.

Jon’s wife Roxanne said she couldn’t believe it when they were selected.

“It was a dream come true. We’ve struggled so long and this was just perfect,” Roxanne admitted.

Jon served the country for over 20 years and was deployed twice, including one time with his son.

Jon has lived in his Mancelona home with his wife Roxanne for eight years. They say they never had any work done to the roof and it was in bad need of repair.

“It means a lot. We don’t have to worry about anybody getting up there. We had a few leaks which this is going to take care of,” Roxanne explained.

Story Roofing said they selected the Smith’s out of over 30 nominations. Their General Manager David Doyle, said it’s an honor to serve military families that once served them.

“It’s a great program, it’s a wonderful thing to do,” Doyle stated.









