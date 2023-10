The Dish Cafe in Traverse City is known for bold flavors of fresh ingredients in their everyday sandwiches, soups, salads, and more.

On October 13, the cafe will not be having delicious meals, but will be hosting a Taylor Swift party to celebrate the release of her movie!

The Taylor Swift party will include lots of things for local Swifties to enjoy including giveaways, vendors, and curtained bench seats.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the cafe getting all the details.

