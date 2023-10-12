Earfab Americas expected to bring over 90 jobs to Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Earfab Americas, a new joint venture between the Traverse City based Altus Brands, LLC, and Denmark-based Earfab ApS, is expected to create up to 93 new jobs to Green Lake Township, Grawn and generate a total capital investment of $2.74 million.

The company choose to Grawn as their base of operations as they make custom-made ear protection for private labels and OEMs. This project will expand to 15,000-square feet with the production, packing, shipping, building offices, parking and an employee lounge.

The project is supported with a $575,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program. Northwest Michigan Works! has also pledged to offer up to $185,612 for workforce development and training support.

“We anticipate creating close to 100 new high-tech jobs in our Grawn facility over the next three years. Northwest Michigan Works! will be instrumental in providing critical support to hire and train the people we need for our success. This is an outstanding example of how our state helps small businesses grow,” said Gary Lemanski, President of Earfab Americas, Inc.