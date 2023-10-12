Be on the look out for suspicious man in Manistee

MANISTEE — A ten year old child was approached by a male subject in a minivan on Monday, Oct. 9 while walking home from school.

Between 3-3:30 p.m. the child was walking near the corner of Vine Street and Park Avenue when a maroon colored minivan pulled up and asked the child if he wanted a ride, mentioning he has some candy. The 10-year-old became suspicious and took off running and hid behind a house until the van left the area.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Manistee City Police Officers received information from a concerned mother that her child had been approached. The suspect driver was described as an older male between the ages of 40-50+ with white/brown hair and clean shaved. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark red/maroon minivan with no distinctive features. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading north on Vine Street.

Advertisement

Officers have canvased the area for residential cameras and are continuing to investigate any leads and information provided.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at (231) 398-3281.

The Manistee City Police Department encourages parents to have important conversations with their children about what to do if a dangerous situation arises and/or they are approached by a stranger. At this time, we have no additional information available for release. The Manistee City Police Department will update this press release if information becomes available.