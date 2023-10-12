A Traverse City non-profit is closing after nearly 30 years

TRAVERSE CITY — After nearly 30 years bringing art and cultural experiences to people with disabilities a local non-profit is closing.

Arts for All of Northern Michigan in Traverse City announced Thursday morning they would be closing due to a number of reasons including financial struggles and the lack of volunteers.

The Executive Director, Val McCarthy explained that the grant funding they received from the Michigan Arts and Cultural Council and the Grand Traverse Community Foundation was cut in half. McCarthy said they’ve also noticed donations dropping as well.

Advertisement

“I think that’s due to the economy and the uncertainty [from] the inflation unfortunately,” McCarthy guessed.

McCarthy admitted that COVID brought challenges that they weren’t able to recover from. They’ve struggled getting volunteers after COVID and have noticed participation rates dropping as well.

However, McCarthy said there is still a need for their services in the community and are hoping to find a non-profit that also helps people with special needs that can carry on their mission.

“This decision was not taken lightly. We really sat down as a board and deliberated for months and after looking at the numbers it was inevitable. We weren’t able to sustain our operations so our hope is someone else can carry the torch for us,” McCarthy said.



