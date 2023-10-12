650 people attend Ferris State University’s Diesel Days event

BIG RAPIDS — Thursday was the last day of Ferris State University’s Diesel Days event hosted by their Heavy Equipment Service and Technology Program.

The event helps entice high schoolers and others to consider this ever-growing field. People there were able to get hands on and interact with 49 industry partners to learn more about what the field offers.

“Most of the equipment that you see here, they only get to see going down the road, or maybe not at all, from a far,” Dan Meyers, the program director for the Heavy Equipment Service and Technology Program, said. “Here they can see it, they can touch it, in some cases even operate it. And really, it broadens the horizons to understand what it really looks like and that they can participate in these types of careers.”

Around 650 people showed up to this year’s event, which is up from the 350 attendees’ that showed up the first year.