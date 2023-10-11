Water main breaks in Rogers City; boil order advisory in place

Officials with Rogers City said a water main ruptured Wednesday morning.

An 8-inch water main within the 300 block of South First Street ruptured, officials said.

A boil water advisory has been put in place for customers on the 300 block of South First; residents have been notified by the city water department.

Though chorine residuals have been taken throughout town to ensure drinking water safety, customers located outside of the 300 block of South First may experience water that is discolored due to the main break. This discoloration typically settles out over a relatively short period of time, though customers may want to temporarily turn off ice makers and avoid doing laundry. Some may have to run a small amount of water to clear it up, and some may have to flush toilets a few times before clear water returns to the bowl.

City personnel are working with local contractors to address the main break as soon as possible.



