Sea2stable receives $100,000 donation from 100+ Women Who Care

CEDAR — A Northern Michigan non-profit got a major donation Tuesday night.

100+ Women Who Care presented Sea2stable with $100,000.

Sea2stable helps horses that have been traumatized or abused and re-homes them. Rehabilitated horses are also used to educate all ages on the healing process and special bond between the animals and humans.

They also open their doors to underserved and at risk community members to develop those special connections.

“Not everybody responds to traditional therapy and although it’s not therapy that we do here, sometimes everybody just needs a little bit of a pick me up or a reset. And there’s a lot of challenges in our community right now, and we’re completely all inclusive from the clients that we take to our volunteers,” Wendy Intrieri, the Sea2stable executive director and founder, said.

Sea2stable said the money will go toward portable restrooms, care for five horses and the rehoming of a new horse.

