MI Healthy Mind: Discussing mental illness in the criminal justice system

Kevin’s Law, or assisted outpatient treatment, helps provide protection and care for individuals whose mental illness has temporarily impaired their judgment about the need for treatment.

Kevin’s Law was named after Kevin Heisinger who was beaten to death by a schizophrenic patient not taking his medication. The law allows a court to order assisted outpatient treatment, or AOT, for adults with mental illness who are “least able to help themselves or most likely to present a risk to others.”

The law in the state of Michigan and experts from Nami, Kevin Fisher, CEO, Judge Milton Mack, State Court Administrator and Sheriff Jerry Clayton of Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office discuss mental illness in the criminal justice system in this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.