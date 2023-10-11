Meet the Weather Watchers: Larry in Leetsville

For more than 30 years, the Doppler 9&10 Weather team has had the help of the “Weather Watchers” to give us an inside look of what is going on outside their windows. While our weather team is in the studio, our weather watchers are able to relay real-time and accurate readings to us about what’s going on in the areas in which they live. Some of these watchers have started recently, while others have been helping us since the beginning. In this series, we will highlight the people who give us the weather in their region every morning!

What is your name and hometown?

Larry from Leetsville.

How long have you been a Weather Watcher?

A Doppler 9&10 Weather Team Weather Watcher for 2 or 3 years. But been following weather and the NWS for decades.

What has been your favorite/craziest weather event you have experienced?

Wow, there have been a few weather events. Either 2016 or 2017, Kalkaska had a storm that leveled several miles that was said not to have been a tornado. But flat line winds - it was a tornado. Thanks to the terrain, it jumped our house, but you could plainly see it was a tornado. Or in the late ‘80s I lived downtown Detroit and had a huge thundersnow event. The city got 8″-10″ of wet, heavy snow, and the lightning was absolutely amazing and lots of it.

How did you get interested in weather?

Young, can’t really say, probably when I was 5. We lived in Suttons Bay, and lightning came across the cherry orchard and struck the chimney outside my window. I watched the whole thing, then I was blinded by the flash. But that’s my first real interest in how lighting worked.

Have you always lived in Northern Michigan? If not, where else have you lived?

Mostly Northern Michigan, but Detroit for a couple of years.

Besides weather, what hobbies do you like to do?

A lot of hobbies, we live in Northern Michigan, lol. Fishing and hunting of course, and baseball. I have coached and helped the Kalkaska Little League for 10+ years.

What’s your favorite season?

Used to be winter, but as I’ve gotten older, I lean more towards spring and summer.