How you can help yourself or a loved one combat Depression

October is Depression Awareness Month and many of us either suffer from the mental health issue or know someone that does. With the winter months starting to set in and therefore the flare up of Seasonal Effective Disorder (S.A.D.) it is important to check in with your friends and loved ones.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing suicidal thoughts please call 988 immediately, help and support is available. You Matter.

