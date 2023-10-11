Gus Macker will continue in Ludington in 2024

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place in Ludington next year, officials said Wednesday, ending speculation that the tournament could move.

Tournament officials said the 32nd Ludington Gus Macker will take place on June 15 and 16, 2024. This will be the 50th edition of the Gus Macker.

Officials said registration will begin soon and to keep an eye on their Facebook page for announcements on when that will take place.

In June 2023, the Chamber Alliance of Mason County released a statement saying they would no longer manage the Ludington event. At the time, the owner of Gus Macker, Scott McNeal, promised to try to keep the tournament in Ludington.

“It’s the only one sitting right on the lakeshore, and it has such a rich history, and people come from all over,” said McNeal.

McNeal also said at the time that Traverse City and Manistee had expressed interest in hosting the tournament.



