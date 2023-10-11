Despite residents’ concerns, trustees approve tire and tow company for Blair Township

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — After hearing concerns from the public for more than half an hour, Blair Township trustees approved a special use permit for a new tire and tow company at the corner of Vance Road and M-37.

People at Tuesday night’s public hearing raised a number of concerns, including about the increase in traffic and noise.

“We don’t want this - it’s just going to be horrible, it’s going to stink, [be] noisy,” Dave Smith, a resident on Vance Road, told trustees.

People are also concerned about runoff from the business going into Bietner Creek, which flows into the Boardman River. One woman at Tuesday night’s meeting told trustees that she’s appalled that they’re not “putting something there more family and ecofriendly than a tire shop.”

The DNR sent a letter to Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine explaining that the location of the project is “well outside the Boardman River Natural Area.” She also received a letter from the drain commissioner saying the property is a half mile away from Beitner Creek and is not a designated wetland, nor a head to the Boardman River.

Bill Crane of Crane Engineering is building the new business. He admitted that M-37 does not have stormwater control measures, but says they have plans to build their own, “which is ultimately going to be controlling the stormwater runoff from the M-37 roundabout construction.”

Blair Township trustees did approve the project Tuesday night with a few requirements, including no outdoor storage of tires as well as an 8-foot fence around the storage area.

“Do I want that there? I mean, I would rather see a Texas Roadhouse, but it’s not my property to say what’s to be put on there. Do I think it meets the requirements? Unfortunately I do,” Trustee Tracie Campbell said.



