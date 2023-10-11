Couple travels all the way from Germany to make a Michigan McDonald’s part of their wedding day

CROSWELL, Mich. — In a heartwarming and unconventional celebration of love, Mike and Kathi Haller, of Munich, Germany, embarked on a truly American wedding journey as they celebrated tying the knot at the local McDonald’s in Croswell on Oct. 8. This memorable meal, which took place between the wedding ceremony and reception, was an unforgettable experience for the McDonald’s-loving couple and their 23 guests, most of whom had flown in from Germany to celebrate.

Mike and Kathi, world travelers and McDonald’s mega fans, first visited the Croswell area, about 80 miles north of Detroit along Lake Huron, in 2016 after connecting with a family friend who lives in the area. After their engagement, they set out to have a the ultimate “United States” wedding day.

“We love McDonald’s. I think that that is clear,” said Mike Haller. “Every country we visit has its own unique burger or meal, so we like to try everything. We’ve been to McDonald’s in Japan, Israel, Italy, all over Europe, and it’s always fun because you have your standard meal that always feels home anywhere you are.”

Advertisement

The McDonald’s meal was organized by local owner/operator Brian Dickendesher and his staff in Croswell.

“Just to have the opportunity to do something different for these people from a different part of the world, it’s just wholesome,” said Dickendesher. “Having our customers see how much we are willing to do for anybody, it’s good for McDonald’s and good for our community. Any opportunity to do things like this is something we don’t take lightly.”

The newlyweds, adorned in their wedding attire, indulged in the classic McDonald’s experience by sharing a cheeseburger, fries, McNuggets and Coca-Colas. The highlight of this McDonald’s-themed celebration was the drive-thru experience, as the bride and groom rolled up to the restaurant in a McDonald’s Ford Mustang. The couple and their guests were also visited by none other than iconic McDonald’s character Grimace who joined the festivities.

The Hallers’ wedding day began with their “I do’s” at the Lake Huron Lodge in nearby Lexington, followed by their first meal as husband and wife under the Golden Arches, and a reception with friends and family. Their honeymoon is taking them to see more Americana across the Midwest and Northeast, including a stop in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

“I think when someone asks me about my favorite part of the wedding, one of the first things that will come up is McDonald’s,” added Kathi Haller. “The experience we had there was so unique and special. The next time I’m at a McDonald’s, I will have these memories with me.”

As a token of appreciation, the bride and groom left with a number of McDonald’s-themed gifts, including a retro McDonald’s tie that Mike wore to the reception, a McDonald’s wallet, McDonald’s luggage tags, and a McDonald’s photo frame to remember their special day. Each wedding guest was also gifted a deck of McDonald’s playing cards, commemorating the event.



