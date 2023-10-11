Clare Public Schools pushing for another bond proposal following May bond proposal failure

Clare Public Schools are trying to push another bond proposal following one that didn’t go through in May.

The proposal is for $49.85 million, which is around $20 million less than the original proposal from May.

If this proposal gets pushed through the money would go toward building a new high school. Then they would move the middle schoolers into the old high school and save a part of the middle school to expand their primary school. They would then demolish the middle school that was built in 1922.

“It’s important for kids to have appropriate learning spaces. This middle school has run its course very, very well for this community, but it was built for students 100 years ago,” The superintendent of Clare Public Schools Jim Walter said. “And then we decommission and demolish the 1922 middle school. The big premise really is appropriate learning spaces for kids and a mild expansion of our industrial arts program.”

The bond will be on the ballot Nov. 7.

If you would like to find out more information about the bond or see how much your taxes would change if this bond was passed, click here.