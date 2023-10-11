Body Art: How the Health Department is protecting you at the tattoo parlor

The world of Body Art, which include piercings and tattoos, has come a long way over the past decade when it comes to social acceptance and a lot of that change in perspective has to do with parlors.

Once seen a shadowy, dingy place to sneak into for some ink, tattoo parlors are now welcoming, family friendly businesses that showcase a wide array of artistic skill and talent. This change can be credited to the parlors themselves and artists that want their profession taken seriously.

To both support their endeavors and provide peace of mind to the public, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan monitors Body Art shops and like restaurants, conduct inspections to make sure every Body Art facility is operating with your health and well being in mind.

Body Art

More information can be found on the Body Art drop down on the Health Department of Northwest Michigan website.