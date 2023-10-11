Are you ready for snow? Because Oct. 12 is the record for first measurable snow in the Lower Peninsula

Snow on the beach at Ludington. File photo by Jon (Viewer Photo)

It wasn’t that long ago that the temperatures were in the 70s in Northern Michigan. Remember that?

But as “Game of Thrones” was fond of saying, “Winter is coming.”

And with the start of October, that means the potential for snow. And did you know, the earliest recorded snowfall in the Lower Peninsula happened on an Oct. 12?

According to the National Weather Service, on Oct. 12, 2006, Northern Michigan saw measurable snow. (And for those in the Upper Peninsula, the earlier recorded snow was all the way back on a Sept. 12!)

Thankfully this October, there isn’t snow in the immediate forecast, but keep an eye on the 9&10 Weather page as we head deeper into fall.

According to the National Weather Service, the average dates for the first measurable snowfall vary greatly by area, not surprisingly. Here’s when the snow generally begins in select cities throughout Northern Michigan, as well as Detroit:

Marquette - Oct. 18

Sault Ste. Marie - Oct. 21

Gaylord - Oct. 26

Alpena - Nov. 3

Traverse City - Nov. 9

Cadillac - Nov. 9

Petoskey - Nov. 13

Detroit - Nov. 17



