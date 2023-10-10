Wunsch Farms launches a program to help feed food insecure Michiganders

Wunsch Farms is a six generation family-owned Cherry and Apple farm on Old Mission Peninsula. While they’ve been farming for almost 100 years, this year, they faced an unexpected challenge.

“We found out back in early 2023 that a 100% contract for selling a large percentage of our apples was going to be terminated this year. And Michigan has a slightly above average apple crop. So, it’s been really hard for us to find a new commercial market for those apples,” said CEO Isaiah Wunsch.

The Wunsch family knew they were going to have to do something to save the produce and the farm, but in the process, they also made it a goal to make a positive impact in the community.

“I went to a seminar, and I learned that 1 in 9 Michiganders and 1 in 9 Michigan kids struggle with food insecurity. So, we have on the one hand, a surplus of almost a million tons of apples. And then we’ve learned that 1 in 8 Michigan kids is struggling with hunger. So about 10 days ago, we launched a program where we’re selling half bushels of apples online and for every half bushel of apples that is purchased, we donate a half bushel to the food banks,” Isaiah said,

Isaiah knew this would be a tough year. However, his mindset was on what he still could do despite the unexpected curveball.

“In a year like this, as a farmer, you know that you’re not going to do well financially. But we’re trying to launch this program so that we can try to do some good and we’re optimistic that with the community support at that small level of purchase, if we can get enough people to participate, we’ll be able to have a good-sized impact on the issue of food insecurity in the state and keep that million tons of apples from going to waste,” he said.

With the dilemma faced this year, the question is what lies ahead for Wunsch farms.

“I think we’ll probably give it one more year with the processing apples. See if we can find a home for them. I would love to talk with members of our community in Northwest Michigan to see if this donation match program is something that has legs. If it’s something that has broad community support as a as an ongoing thing, it’s something that we would be interested in continuing in the future,” said Isaiah.

So far, the farm has donated about 20,000 pounds of apples to the food banks. To participate in this project, all you have to do is purchase the apples online here and pick them up starting Oct. 15 through November at the farm market, located on 555 Wilson Road. The market is open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.











