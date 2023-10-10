Whitmer signs bills that address teacher shortage, create new HOV lanes on highways

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed bipartisan legislation to allow retired teachers and public school employees to return to work while continuing to receive the retirement benefits that they earned, helping fill the teacher shortage in Michigan.

“Michigan teachers and public school employees step up every day to help students succeed in communities across Michigan,” said Whitmer. “I am proud to sign legislation making it easier for retired teachers and public school employees to get back in the classroom and continue making a difference for our kids while earning the pensions they deserve.”

House Bill 4752, sponsored by state Rep. Matthew Koleszar, helps public school retirees return to work while continuing to receive retirement and health care.

“The signing of this legislation into law is fantastic news for all of Michigan’s public school retirees, families, and ultimately our students,” said state Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth). “Now, those with the most experience can re-enter our schools in a variety of capacities to help address staffing shortages. This is a big win for everyone.”

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice praised the passage and signing into law of the bipartisan House Bill 4752.

“This new law provides needed relief for local school districts that have temporary vacancies and for recent school retirees who still want to help out their districts on a limited basis,” Rice said. “If we have experienced educators who still want to help in roles like teachers, substitute teachers, or athletic and academic coaches, there shouldn’t be financial obstacles in their way.”

Additionally, the governor signed legislation allowing the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to designate newly built highway lanes constructed using federal funds as high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, encouraging carpooling and providing MDOT with a useful tool to ease traffic on highways.

“These bills represent a major step forward for mobility in Michigan and efforts to decrease emissions by encouraging people to share rides,” said MDOT Director Bradley C. Wieferich. “I want to thank the bill sponsors for their diligence and Gov. Whitmer for recognizing what this will mean to commuters and other travelers on one of the state’s busiest corridors.”

House Bill 4352, sponsored by state Rep. Nate Shannon, amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to exempt motorcycles and other vehicles as determined by MDOT from HOV lane restrictions.

House Bill 4353, sponsored by state Rep. Sharon MacDonell, allows MDOT to designate HOV lanes on newly constructed highway lanes built using federal funding.



