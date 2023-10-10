Roscommon Co. man charged with stalking the county administrator

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Evan Baker, 32, of Prudenville, was arraigned Monday in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on one count of stalking and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, each a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Baker is alleged to have sent hundreds of personal emails to the county administrator/controller, unrelated to her public role or duties, over several years. The county administrator issued correspondence to Baker on Aug. 14 of this year instructing Baker to cease all personal communications unrelated to her position. In response, it is alleged Baker sent over 50 emails that day alone. Baker’s harassing messages are alleged to have persisted up until the day of his arrest, Oct. 6.

“Local officials should be accessible to the public they serve, but when these communications channels are abused for malicious purposes, we must defend them from harassment and stalking,” said Nessel. “Stalking such as this takes a very real toll on a victim and can easily escalate to threats upon their safety. This incessant harassment is illegal, whether directed at a public servant or a private citizen, and my office will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law.”



