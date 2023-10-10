Manton Consolidated Schools asking voters to support $7.4 million bond and sinking fund levy

WEXFORD COUNTY — Manton Consolidated Schools will have two proposals on the ballot that will pay for renovations and improvements.

The district is asking voters to support a $7.4 million bond and an additional sinking fund levy that would add an increased tax based on the value of their home.

“We are not asking for Mercedes busses. We are not asking for, you know, a Taj Mahal band room or things of that. You know, we want to give our kids what they need to be successful here at school,” Len Morrow, the superintendent for Manton Consolidated Schools, said.

Morrow said there would be no tax increase if the traditional bond passes.

“With that, we’re looking for a band room extension for our band and we’re looking at some element, some development out at our athletic complex,” Morrow said.

The second proposal is a sinking fund levy that would last for 10 years.

“A sinking fund is tax dollars that come directly to the school from the from our taxpayers. So there’s no interest that goes anywhere. Every dollar that is paid in that tax goes directly to the school and used directly for project,” he said.

It would cost a homeowner with $100,000 of taxable value $300 per year.

“The three mills to our school system will bring in close to $500,000 a year tax free that we can use for things like replacing our high school roof, redoing our parking lot, replacing windows that are originally put in the building in 1959. So a variety of different things,” Morrow said.

Morrow said the money is necessary to invest not only in their kids’ future, but for everyone in the community.

“We’re a community school. We don’t have a YMCA. We don’t have a 24 hour gym. So the school basically serves as those things. You’ll see our community using our gym at all hours of the night up until 10 in the evening, just because this is the only place that people go. We hold benefit dinners here, so it really is a community building,” Morrow said.

For more information about the bond and sinking fund levy, click here.