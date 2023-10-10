M-37 closed between Hamlin Rd. and M-113 in Blair Twp due to traffic crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — M-37 is closed between Hamlin Rd. and M-113 in Blair Twp. due to a traffic crash.

On Tuesday, October 10, at approximately 12:35 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle head on crash on M-37 between Hamlin Road near M-113 in Blair Township.

A vehicle driven by a 65-year-old male from Kingsley, attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him southbound on M-37 when he collided with a vehicle traveling northbound. The 65-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Blair Township Fire Department, Kingsley Township Fire Department, Blair Township EMS, and Paradise Township EMS.

This story is developing, this article will be updated with more information as we learn it.