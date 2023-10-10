Local mental health official says it’s important to reduce stigma surrounding mental illnesses

WEXFORD COUNTY — Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, and a local mental health official said there’s still plenty of work to do.

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education and awareness. Mental Health officials say that 1 in 5 people in their lifetime will have a mental illness and that it’s important to reduce the stigma surrounding it.

“World Mental Health Day opens up the dialog, right? It makes us recognize again that mental health is a common health care condition. It gets people talking. I do think, you know, I’ve been in this group for 35 years and we are talking about it more, which is a good thing, bringing the discussion to the surface, recognizing that people that have mental illness, it’s a common condition,” Terry Lacroix-Kelty, the system executive director for Behavior Health at Munson Healthcare, said.

Mental health officials said some people are still bouncing back from issues that were worsened by the isolation of the pandemic.