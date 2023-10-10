Hospice of Michigan receives $5,200 from Cash in on Kindness Program

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Grand Traverse Resort and Casino presented a check to Hospice of Michigan in the form of just over $5,200 for another Cash in on Kindness this month.

The money will go toward making quality end of life care accessible for the community they serve.

Hospice of Michigan said they’re grateful for the donation and this will go toward helping people make those tough decisions when it comes to end of life care.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about what they want at the end of life or what their family members want. You know, people who are older want to be able to have that security, to know that people will be there to help them and help their family members,” Elaine Taule, the Hospice of Michigan Philanthropy manager, said.

To see what hospice care is offered in your area, click here.