Former Pentagon official reacts to Israel-Hamas War, says Hamas may have had help

TRAVERSE CITY — Since Saturday’s surprise attack, Hamas has fired over 5,000 missiles and has launched a ground assault that has killed more than 900 Israelis.

More than 1,600 people have been killed as of Monday night.

Former Pentagon official Dr. Steven Bucci said it’s the largest attack he’s seen from the conflict in the past two decades.

Advertisement

“That magnitude of the ground part of it in particular is different than what has happened for at least more than a decade, and it caught the Israeli’s by surprise,” Bucci said.

Bucci said the large, organized ground assault leads him to believe Hamas is getting help from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp.

“Just the size of it, this was a massive, concerted effort. [It went] way beyond the operation planning capability and the discipline of Hamas.”

Many people, including Bucci, are now questioning if the $6 billion President Biden freed up for Iran in September in exchange for five prisoners is being used to fund the attack. U.S. officials have since denied such claims saying none of the money has been spent and can only be used for humanitarian purposes.

Advertisement

A senior Hamas official said Monday that Iran and Hezbollah had no role in Israel incursion, but will join the war if needed.

Bucci said Iran can’t be trusted and any deal with Iran should be stopped immediately, calling on the international community to give Iran “full pariah status.”

In the coming days, Bucci predicts more strikes by Israel into Gaza with Israel eventually launching a ground attack. He said there may also be strikes against Iran targets in Syria.