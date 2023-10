Kelly’s Kritters in Grawn is a nonprofit that’s committed to rescuing and caring for cats and kittens in Northern Michigan communities.

At Kelly’s Kritters there’s an adoption room and veterinary care on site.

There will be a chance to see many of the cats that are up for adoption at local farm events.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Kelly’s Kritters getting all the latest details.

Finding purrfect homes with Kelly’s Kritters-6:45

Finding purrfect homes with Kelly’s Kritters-7:15