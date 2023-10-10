Cherry Bay Orchards has unexpected back-to-back bumper crop, last seen in 2012

The unexpected abundance of having back-to-back bumper crop seasons is something Cherry Bay Orchards hasn’t seen since 2012.

“Usually, you have kind of a bigger influx from year to year where you’ll have a really high year and then the next year the tree won’t put on quite as heavy of a crop because they’ve used a lot of resources during that crop,” says Manager Emma Grant of Cherry Bay Orchards in Suttons Bay.

They were taken by surprise.

“We’ve ran into is there is some issues just with getting boxes around since there are so many apples coming in, everybody’s taking in the boxes that the processors can’t always run right away,” says Grant.

And with many of Michigan’s orchards running into the same problem, it makes it harder to distribute the crop.

“So, some processors have just given quotas, given amounts that they can handle of certain varieties. So, there’s a few varieties that we have that we know we won’t sell everything that we have on the tree there,” says Grant.

A 12-hour workday for the 240-acre orchard is typical. They have already picked more than 13 million apples.

“I think is it’s important to remember just like from the consumer side of how much it goes in to like growing apples, growing fruit in general and how many people are involved in the process both on the farm and in the processor,” says Grant.

Grant says September was perfect picking weather, but since the cooler weather hit, it’s become a bit more difficult.

“Now that we’re in October, we’ve slowed a little bit trying to dodge the storms and get out ahead of the rain. But we’re still on track to finish on a good time,” says Grant.

And despite working through these cold and rainy conditions, Grant says that the farmers say it’s all worth it knowing their products are being given back locally.

“It’s really nice to be able to grow apples in Michigan, sell apples and Michigan, and keep everything kind of local,” says Grant.

Cherry Bay Orchards has about 2,400 more crates of apples to fill.