Another Michigander wins lottery for life prize

LANSING – About a week after someone in Michigan won $25,000 a year for life, it has happened again, the Michigan Lottery said.

The Michigan Lottery said that on Monday, another player won Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 09-13-17-30-38 – to win the big prize.

The winning ticket was bought online at MichiganLottery.com. This is the ninth time this year a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The lucky winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.



