2 dead after car loses control and crashes into auto shop in Clare

Two people are dead after a car driving at high speeds crashed into a Northern Michigan auto shop.

It happened around 7 p.m. at an auto shop in Clare.

Police said that the driver of a silver sedan was traveling well above the speed limit when they lost control and hit an auto shop, killing the two people inside the car. They said that before hitting the auto shop, the car hit a telephone pole knocking out power in the area.

“It had just happened. People were running up calling 911. As soon as I realized what was going on I grabbed a fire extinguisher and started putting the fire out. Kept the bystanders back from the buildings so we didn’t have any secondary issues with the scene,” Claire Kaisler, a Clare fire fighter said.

Police are still investigating the crash, and it’s not clear why the car was going so fast or how the driver lost control.