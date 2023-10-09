Several Northern Michigan counties to get grants to plant trees

LANSING — New trees – 1,275 of them! – are coming to 29 Michigan communities courtesy of a partnership awarding DTE Energy Foundation Tree Planting Grants, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Awards totaling $102,545 will help communities and organizations in Michigan add trees to streets, parks and other public spaces.

Grand Traverse County, Benzie County, Roscommon County, Emmet County, Cheboygan County and Clare County were among the recipients of grants. See the full list of projects here. The grants will help purchase a variety of trees to be planted this fall or next spring.

Funding and technical support are provided through a 27-year partnership of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, DTE Energy Foundation and ReLeaf Michigan.

“Trees make our communities and neighborhoods beautiful, healthy and vibrant places,” said Kevin Sayers, DNR Urban and Community Forestry program coordinator. “This program promotes planting the right types of trees in the right places to ensure they stay healthy and provide benefits for all.”

Project proposals are solicited annually from eligible partners around the state. The next opportunity to apply is summer 2024.