Officials arrest 2 for alleged crime spree across Wexford, Missaukee counties

WEXFORD AND MISSAUKEE COUNTIES — Michigan State Police said Monday that two people have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts in Wexford and Missaukee counties.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, along with deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, recently responded to numerous complaints of larceny and breaking and entering in Wexford and Missaukee Counties. A joint investigation between the MSP and the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office resulted in two suspects being arrested, officials said.

During the course of the investigation, numerous items were recovered that are believed to be stolen.

The incidents that have been reported to law enforcement occurred in the Manton area in Wexford County, and in the Lake City area in Missaukee County, troopers said. If you are a resident of either of these areas, please take the time to check any buildings on your property, including garages, pole barns and sheds.

The MSP Cadillac Post has numerous unclaimed property items.

If you discover that you have been the victim of a recent larceny, please contact the MSP Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040 or Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office to report and identify any stolen items.



