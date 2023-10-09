National Faith and Blue Campaign taking place in Sault Ste. Marie for second year

Law enforcement and faith-based leaders met Monday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.

This is the fourth year of the National Faith and Blue Campaign, and the second year held locally at Penny’s Kitchen.

The campaign is to bring communities together by enabling local partnerships among police, businesses and community groups, including church leaders since faith-based organizations are important to help build bonds with police and residents.

Advertisement

Faith and Blue is a four day event that is critical to help reduce crime.

““It’s nice to be able sit and meet with different businesses, different community members, and just answer any questions and concerns they have or anything they want to talk about. It’s a good opportunity to sit down and have a little time, a little more time than we normally would,” Mike Mariuzza, a trooper from the Michigan State Police, said.

Michigan State Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and Sault City Police participated in the event.