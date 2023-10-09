Kampout for Kair food drive in Kalkaska happening through Oct. 14

A Northern Michigan food drive was able to reach a big milestone.

Kampout for KAIR in Kalaska started this past Sunday and is running through the 14th.

The food drive has been running annually for 10 years, and they say they’ve collected nearly 250,000 pounds worth of food in the last decade to help families in need.

Advertisement

“A lot of times it comes down to medication or food for seniors in our area. Single moms, it comes down to a to a light bill or food for their children. So the services we provide are what help families withstand some of the struggles that they face,” Cathy Somes, the KAIR Executive Director said.

Drop off bins for the drive are located at Bill Marsh, Family Fare and Northland Foods in Kalkaska.

If you would like to donate online, click here.