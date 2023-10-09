MSP: Grand Traverse man arrested for using, selling drugs while with his children

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Michigan State Police on Monday announced they received an anonymous tip on Oct. 8 just after 3 p.m. that a 35-year-old man from Mancelona was using and selling drugs in the presence of his children at the Goodwill Inn in Garfield Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post launched an investigation and obtained enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant at the motel, they said. During the search, troopers said they found the children were living in substandard conditions: dried and fresh blood was observed in numerous locations, an uncapped needle and broken knife blade were both found in the kitchen.

Troopers also said they found an open cigarette carton in the bathroom and that it contained trace quantities of heroin.

While searching in the bathroom, troopers said they noticed several recent notifications on the suspect’s phone from individuals seeking drugs for purchase.

In the master bedroom, there was an assortment of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a small digital scale, three more syringes, needle caps, a folding knife, Narcan and packaging materials, troopers said.

After the search, a witness was interviewed and admitted they purchased drugs from the man two weeks earlier, troopers said.

The children were present at the time the search warrant was executed, troopers said. They were turned over to a family member.

The man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Grand Traverse County for a prior possession of methamphetamine and another arrest warrant out of Big Rapids, troopers said. He was also on felony probation from the previous drug case and a verbal detainer was placed on him after his probation officer was made aware of this investigation.

The man was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail pending arraignment on the new charges, which include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver Suboxone, maintaining a drug house and four counts of child neglect/endangerment.



