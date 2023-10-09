Formerly circulated Mackinac Bridge tokens available for auction

This attack has the Mackinac Bridge Authority feeling more certain than ever that they’ve made the right decision to close down the bridge during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. ... Mackinac Bridge Authority Discusses Bridge Safety Following London Attack (910 Media Group)

MACKINAC COUNTY — Formerly circulated, now obsolete bridge tokens are up for auction. Discontinued for use in 2019, the Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting the tokens due to dwindling demand.

At the time of their suspension, the Bridge Authority believed less than 1 percent of all tokens remained in circulation.

“Only a few customers bring in tokens anymore for reimbursement, and there is quite a paperwork process each time they do,” MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack said at the time of the discontinuation. “We’ve given customers three years to sell back their tokens to us, and it’s time to turn remaining tokens into collectors’ items.”

Those collectors items are now available for purchase online at www.govedeals.com.

The MBA has issued many different versions of the tokens over the years, available in rolls of 24. Commemorative token sets of two memorializing people such as Prentiss Brown and David Steinman, as well as eight different designs in honor of the Mackinac Straits ferries, will still be available for purchase as keepsakes at www.MackinacBridge.org.



